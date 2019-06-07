Man Arrested After Dog Dies From Blunt Force Trauma in Thousand Oaks

A man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after a dog died from blunt force trauma in Thousand Oaks, authorities said Friday.

Devon Joelson, of Westlake Village, was charged with one count of felony animal cruelty, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On the morning of May 9, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Hartglen Avenue after receiving a call about animal cruelty. A deputy determined a dog suffered some type of trauma at the residence and identified Joelson as the suspect, sheriff’s officials said.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital and based on the results of the necropsy, it was determined the dog died from injuries as a result of blunt force trauma, sheriff’s officials said.

Joelson was arrested Friday in Westlake Village.

He posted bail and was scheduled to return to court on June 24.