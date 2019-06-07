Man Charged With Hit-and-Run Murder of Pedestrian in Oxnard Alley

A man who police say intentionally struck and killed a pedestrian in an Oxnard alley last month, and fled the scene, is now facing a murder charge, officials announced Friday.

Juan Dedios Gallegos III, 26, was charged with the hit-and-run murder of Michael James Holley, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The fatal hit-and-run happened just before 11 p.m. on May 23 in an alleyway of the 2000 block of Mariposa Street. Police said Gallegos fled the scene, leaving Holley suffering from major injuries. Holley was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Court records show Gallegos was arrested on May 28.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 2 and was being held on $500,000 bail.

