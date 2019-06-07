Man Shot by Deputies in Inglewood

Posted 12:47 AM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53AM, June 7, 2019
Authorities investigate the scene where deputies shot a suspect in the 3700 block of Imperial Highway in Inglewood on June 6, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a man during an encounter in Inglewood late Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Imperial Highway, near Doty Avenue, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“The suspect was transported to a local hospital,” the deputy said. “There is no additional information available at this time.”

No further details regarding  the circumstances of the deputy-involved shooting were released.

