Man Shot by Deputies in Inglewood

Sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a man during an encounter in Inglewood late Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Imperial Highway, near Doty Avenue, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“The suspect was transported to a local hospital,” the deputy said. “There is no additional information available at this time.”

No further details regarding the circumstances of the deputy-involved shooting were released.