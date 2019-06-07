Breaking: Woman Sought After Allegedly Posing as Social Worker in Attempted Kidnapping of Santa Ana Newborn

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Truck in North Hollywood

Officials investigate the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck at Magnolia Boulevard and Cartwright Avenue in North Hollywood on June 7, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with a truck in North Hollywood on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision took place about 4 p.m. at Magnolia Boulevard and Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee.

Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene and authorities set up a canopy in the roadway to conceal the body.

The circumstances of the crash remained under investigation. No further details were available.

