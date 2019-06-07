× Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Truck in North Hollywood

A motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with a truck in North Hollywood on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision took place about 4 p.m. at Magnolia Boulevard and Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee.

Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene and authorities set up a canopy in the roadway to conceal the body.

The circumstances of the crash remained under investigation. No further details were available.