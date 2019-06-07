NorCal Police Officer, 40, Arrested Over Alleged Online Sex Chats With Teen

A Northern California police officer has been arrested on suspicion of discussing having sex with someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

Robert Davies, 40, is seen in a booking photo released by the San Jose Police Department on June 6, 2019.

San Mateo Officer Robert Davies was arrested Thursday by San Jose police on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a felony.

It’s not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

San Jose police say they acted on a tip received Saturday from someone who posed online as a teenager and chatted about engaging in sex with Davies, who’s 40.

The San Mateo Police Department congratulated Davies last month after he graduated from a leadership program.

Davies has now been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police Chief Susan Manheimer says the alleged conduct “is in no way a reflection of all that we stand for as a department.”

