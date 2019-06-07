Police Searching for Woman Posing as Social Worker in Attempted Kidnapping of Newborn Santa Ana Baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly posed as a social worker and tried to kidnap a newborn baby from his mother at their Santa Ana home on Friday.

The attempted kidnapping was reported about 11:30 a.m. at a home in the area of Evergreen Street, near Warner Avenue, Santa Ana Police Corporal Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

Bertagna said the woman, who was posing as a social worker and said her name was Mayela Ortega, told the mother she needed to take her newborn son into custody.

The woman said she was from social services, but did not show any identification.

The mother gave birth to her son on May 31 and was immediately suspicious.

"The mother said 'Fine, I'll come with you. The social worker says 'I don't have any room for you in my car, and then turns around and walks away quickly," Bertagna said. "She was smart enough to take video of the suspect and the car."

Bertagna called social services and they told him they were unaware of anyone with the name Mayela Ortega.

"Do not give your child to anyone without paperwork or identification, that's how they operate," Bertagna said.

The suspect was driving a white SUV.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8665.