Rich On Tech: A Definitive Guide to Upcoming iTunes Changes

Posted 6:42 AM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:41AM, June 7, 2019

Everything you need to know about upcoming changes to iTunes; new features coming soon to the iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV macOS; Amazon’s new StyleSnap feature to help you shop for similar looking clothes; Spotify’s new Pandora-lookalike app called Stations; questions from listeners on topics including the Surface Pro, Verizon alternatives, removing yourself from group messages and solving WiFi issues.

Mentioned:

MacRumors Buyer’s Guide
About the upcoming changes with iTunes on Mac
StyleSnap

Spotify Stations: iOS / Android
Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech

