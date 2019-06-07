× Rich On Tech: A Definitive Guide to Upcoming iTunes Changes

Everything you need to know about upcoming changes to iTunes; new features coming soon to the iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV macOS; Amazon’s new StyleSnap feature to help you shop for similar looking clothes; Spotify’s new Pandora-lookalike app called Stations; questions from listeners on topics including the Surface Pro, Verizon alternatives, removing yourself from group messages and solving WiFi issues.

Mentioned:

MacRumors Buyer’s Guide

About the upcoming changes with iTunes on Mac

StyleSnap

Spotify Stations: iOS / Android

