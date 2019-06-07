‘Savor & Sip’ a Food & Wine Event to Benefit UCLA Students With Chef Joey Martin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Senior Executive Chef for UCLA Housing and Hospitality Chef Joey Martin joined us live with a taste of a special food and wine event he’s hosting on Saturday, June 22 at Plateia Restaurant on the UCLA Campus. It’s a 7 course food and wine dinner. The net proceeds from the event will go to support the Swipe Out Hunger program at UCLA donating up to 2500 meals to Bruins in need. For more information including how you can get tickets to the event, click HERE.