L.A. Memorial Coliseum’s Field Named After United Airlines and USC Reach Deal

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will not bear a new name that includes a corporate sponsor, but its field will.

USC and United Airlines announced a new agreement Friday that names the field at the historic landmark “United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.” The deal will go into effect in August.

Under the terms of a previous agreement announced in 2018, United would pay USC $69 million over 16 years to have the Coliseum named United Airlines Memorial Coliseum. But that deal came under scrutiny this spring when Janice Hahn, president of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission, started a campaign to preserve the name out of respect for the building’s history as a war memorial.

“Unlike other modern sports venues, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is not just a stadium — it is a war memorial,” Hahn wrote in a March 25 op-ed in the Los Angeles Times. “Removing ‘Los Angeles’ and replacing it with a corporate sponsor insults the memories of those the Coliseum was intended to honor.”

