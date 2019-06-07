× Worker Dies After Falling From Truck in North Hollywood

A worker died Friday after falling from a truck and striking his head on the ground, officials said.

The industrial accident was first reported about 3:25 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles police Department Officer Jeff Lee said. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health will be spearheading the investigation.

It was not immediately clear what organization the victim was working for.

The Mayor’s Crisis Response Team was summoned to the scene, Prange said.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.