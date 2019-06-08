5 Hurt After DUI Suspect Travels Wrong Way on I-5 in Santa Ana, Slams Into Vehicle in HOV Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wrong-way crash on the Interstate 5 in Santa Ana early Saturday left five people injured, including a person accused of DUI.

The California Highway Patrol started receiving calls just after 1:30 a.m. about a major collision on the northbound I-5 just north of State Route 55, Sgt. Hope Maxson said.

Officers who responded to the scene learned that a motorist was traveling the wrong way on the HOV lane and slammed head-on into a white vehicle that had four occupants. All five suffered major injuries and were taken to the hospital, Maxson said.

CHP later determined that the driver who had been heading in the wrong direction in a black car was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the sergeant said. That person was expected to be arrested.

Video from the scene shows two additional vehicles stopped across the lanes as crews attend to patients on the side of the freeway, including one man with a bloodied head.

Authorities provided no further details.