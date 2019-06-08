DUI Suspect Arrested After Fatally Striking Pedestrian in Fullerton Alley, Leaving Crash Scene

Officers arrested a man who drove away after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian in a Fullerton alley, police said Saturday.

Investigators believe Angel Palomar Corona, a 36-year-old Hacienda Heights resident, was under the influence of drugs when he hit a woman with his SUV in the 400 block of West Avenue on Friday evening. A number of business are located nearby on Euclid Street and Valencia Drive.

Officers responded to reports of the incident just after 8:36 p.m. and found a 42-year-old woman on the ground in the alley with major injuries.

The Fullerton Fire Department took the victim to a trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver of a silver BMW SUV fleeing the scene and speeding east on Valencia Drive. At around 8:40 p.m., Fullerton police found a vehicle matching that description near Harbor Boulevard and and Berkeley Avenue, about 2 miles east of the crash.

The officers stopped the motorist, and witnesses later identified him as the driver involved in the deadly incident.

Corona was high on drugs and did not have a driver’s license, Fullerton police said. He was arrested and booked at Fullerton City Jail for possible charges including driving without a license, DUI causing bodily injury or death, and hit-and-run causing bodily injury or death.

The Orange County coroner plans to identify the victim once next of kin has been notified, according to police.