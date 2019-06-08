Jessica Makes Breakfast Empanadas

Jessica admitted that she struggles with being able to eat breakfast during the week because she's usually rushing out the door in the morning.
She realized she needs to start prepping her breakfast.
Her breakfast empanadas are a great on-the-go option.
Jessica used a combination of bacon, cheddar cheese and cream cheese for her empanadas, but you can use whatever fillings you prefer. She suggests using ingredients that are on the dry side, however.
Jessica’s Breakfast Empanadas
Ingredients
- Thawed pie dough
- 2 green onions
- 7 eggs
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- ½ a package of bacon (5 strips)
- cream cheese
- shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/3 cup of flour
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Cook bacon in a pan until crispy. Set aside.
- Add a tablespoon of butter to a separate non-stick pan.
- Add scallions and cook for 2 minutes.
- Whisk 7 eggs together in a bowl and then add to the pan. Cook eggs low and slow and stop cooking when eggs are still runny but firm, enough to fill pastry.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Sprinkle flour on cutting board and use a 9 inch bowl and knife to cut 5 circles of dough.
- Place desired ingredients on dough and carefully fold into a semicircle.
- Use a fork to crimp the edges.
- Whisk remaining egg and brush each empanada with the egg wash.
- Bake in the oven on 375 for about 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Enjoy!