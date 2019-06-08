Jessica Makes Breakfast Empanadas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica admitted that she struggles with being able to eat breakfast during the week because she's usually rushing out the door in the morning.

She realized she needs to start prepping her breakfast.

Her breakfast empanadas are a great on-the-go option.

Jessica used a combination of bacon, cheddar cheese and cream cheese for her empanadas, but you can use whatever fillings you prefer. She suggests using ingredients that are on the dry side, however.

Jessica’s Breakfast Empanadas

Ingredients

Thawed pie dough

2 green onions

7 eggs

1 tablespoon of butter

½ a package of bacon (5 strips)

cream cheese

shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup of flour

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions