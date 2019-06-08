Jessica Tries Avocado Hummus and Other Delicious Dishes With Chef Vartan Abgaryan of Yours Truly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yours Truly is a new restaurant in Venice. Executive chef and partner Vartan Abgaryan is known for combining different flavors from all around the globe to create amazing dishes.

The dishes at Yours Truly are vegetable driven and draw from elements of other cultures, Abgaryan said. He added that the mix of ingredients in some of his dishes might leave some visitors a little skeptical. “But for me, if it tastes good, it tastes good," the chef said.

Abgaryan originally thought he wanted to be a doctor, but he would often spend his time in class thinking about his grocery list and what to do with ingredients. After going to culinary school, he realized he loved to cook, and it shows.

"I truly wholeheartedly love what I do, I could work every day," Abgaryan said.

Jessica got to try Abgaryan's avocado hummus, Nashville hot shrimp and other delicious dishes.

For more information about Yours Truly, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 36.

Vartan Abgaryan's Avocado Hummus

Ingredients

3 avocados

1 poblano pepper, grilled, peeled and seeded

1 jalapeño pepper, grilled, peeled and seeded

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup of tahini

4 tablespoons of yuzu juice

2 tablespoons of white soy sauce

1 tablespoon of salt

1/2 teaspoons of cumin

Instructions

Grill and peel the peppers. Remove all seeds. Combine peppers, garlic and process until smooth. Add yuzu, tahini, white soy and cumin. Process to combine. Add avocado and process to finish. Adjust seasoning with salt. Serve and enjoy.

