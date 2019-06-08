Jessica’s Recipe for Ahi Tuna Melt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica is a huge tuna melt fan, but she thought she'd add a twist to the traditional sandwich: using fresh ahi tuna instead of canned tuna.

This simple lunch treat "tastes like tuna melt, but just extra fancy," Jessica said. But, will Levi like it? Watch the video below to find out.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 36.

Jessica’s Ahi Tuna Melt

Ingredients, for tartar sauce

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ green onion chopped

1 tablespoon Chopped Chives

1 tablespoon fresh dill

2 small dill pickles, chopped

1 Tablespoon capers

½ lemon, squeezed

For sandwich

2 Ahi Tuna steaks cut lengthwise into 2 4 thinner patties

Salt and Pepper to taste

4 English muffins, toasted

Shredded Romaine Lettuce

4 Sliced tomatoes

Slice of preferred cheese

Instructions, for tartar sauce

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until thoroughly combined.

For sandwich

Season both sides of the tuna steaks with salt and pepper. Grill in a pan on medium heat until cooked all the way through or cooked the way you prefer it Place cooked tuna on the toasted English muffin. Add cheese on top of tuna and put under broiler until cheese melts. Assemble sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce and English muffin top. Enjoy!