Jessica’s Recipe for Ahi Tuna Melt

Jessica is a huge tuna melt fan, but she thought she'd add a twist to the traditional sandwich: using fresh ahi tuna instead of canned tuna.
This simple lunch treat "tastes like tuna melt, but just extra fancy," Jessica said. But, will Levi like it? Watch the video below to find out.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 36.
Jessica’s Ahi Tuna Melt
Ingredients, for tartar sauce
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- ½ green onion chopped
- 1 tablespoon Chopped Chives
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill
- 2 small dill pickles, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon capers
- ½ lemon, squeezed
For sandwich
- 2 Ahi Tuna steaks cut lengthwise into 2 4 thinner patties
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 4 English muffins, toasted
- Shredded Romaine Lettuce
- 4 Sliced tomatoes
- Slice of preferred cheese
Instructions, for tartar sauce
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl until thoroughly combined.
For sandwich
- Season both sides of the tuna steaks with salt and pepper.
- Grill in a pan on medium heat until cooked all the way through or cooked the way you prefer it
- Place cooked tuna on the toasted English muffin.
- Add cheese on top of tuna and put under broiler until cheese melts.
- Assemble sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce and English muffin top.
- Enjoy!