Long Beach Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hospitalized

A late-night collision on an intersection in Long Beach left one dead and five injured, officials said Saturday.

Long Beach police received a call about the crash on Del Amo Boulevard and Orange Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman dead inside an SUV, according to authorities.

They also discovered the other vehicle involved with five people inside. They were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, the Police Department said.

Video from the scene shows a damaged black pickup truck facing a wall on the sidewalk.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials provided no further details.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.