Maintenance Worker Killed in Fall From City Truck in North Hollywood Identified

Authorities on Saturday identified a 38-year-old maintenance worker from Palmdale who died after falling from a city truck and striking his head on the ground in North Hollywood on Friday afternoon.

Fredy Venegas died in what officials were investigating as an industrial accident that took place about 3:25 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Hollywood, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. David Smith said.

The man’s body was seen lying next to a City of Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services flatbed truck that was largely filled with traffic cones, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Details regarding how the accident took place were not available.

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating, along with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

