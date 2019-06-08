Mark Kriski’s Favorite New York Style Pizza Joint in L.A.: Mulberry Street Pizzeria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Kriski recently took us to the best spot in Los Angeles to find an authentic New York-style pizza: Mulberry Street Pizzeria.

In fact, co-owner Richard Palmer, who moved from New York to start the chain in Los Angeles, says it's the only place to find a perfect pie.

"There was none, there is none except mine," Palmer said.

Palmer, who grew up in the Bronx, had a pizza spot and a steak restaurant in New York, when he decided he needed a break. He made a stop in Los Angeles to visit a friend while on his way to Hawaii, and ended up falling in love with the weather.

"Thirty years later, here we are," he said.

Mulberry Street pizzas come in one size only: large. Their thin crusts get a lot of love from celebrities, from Sylvester Stallone to Cardi B.

For more information about Mulberry Street Pizzeria and their multiple locations, visit their website.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 36.