Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside Closed to Hikers as 10-Acre Brush Fire Burns

Posted 2:50 PM, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:57PM, June 8, 2019
Smoke rises from a small brush fire burning at Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside on June 8, 2019. (Credit: Riverside Police Department)

Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside was closed to hikers and walkers Saturday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish a small brush fire, according to police.

The vegetation fire was reported at 1:19 p.m. and burned through about 11 acres on the mountain and in a river bottom, authorities said. The fire’s location is 4399 Miramonte Dr., according to the City of Riverside Fire Department.

The department reported one person suffered a minor injury in the blaze as 35 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was described as 20 percent contained shortly before 3 p.m.

No other details have been released.

Located just west of downtown in the city of Riverside, Mt. Rubidoux has a designated city park and features a heavily trafficked trail making it a popular tourist destination.

