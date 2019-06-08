× ‘People Ought to Be Concerned’ Over Inland Empire Earthquake Swarm, Caltech Seismologist Says

If you live in Fontana, you wouldn’t be blamed if you felt a case of the jitters.

A swarm of earthquakes has taken the dimensions of a marathon in the area of the Southern California city. Caltech seismologist Egill Hauksson said the chance that the series of tremors will turn into a large and destructive quake isn’t particularly high.

But that doesn’t mean residents shouldn’t be on their toes. The likelihood of a larger seismic event, given so many quakes over such an extended period, is higher than normal, the scientist said.

“People ought to be concerned,” said Hauksson. “This is probably the most prolific swarm in that area of the Fontana seismic zone that we’ve seen in the past three decades.”

