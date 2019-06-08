Woman Arrested as Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping of Newborn in Santa Ana

PG&E Cuts Off Power to 1,600 in NorCal to Reduce Wildfire Risk Amid Dry Weather

Posted 11:52 AM, June 8, 2019, by
Pacific Gas and Electric trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018, in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Pacific Gas and Electric trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018, in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Pacific Gas & Electric has cut power to about 1,600 customers in Northern California to reduce risk of wildfires amid windy, dry and warming weather conditions that have raised red flag warnings.

The utility says it turned off electricity Saturday morning in portions of Napa, Solano and Yolo counties.

PG&E is under enormous pressure after downed power lines and other equipment have been blamed for previous devastating fires.

The company also may cut power to 30,000 customers in Butte, Yuba, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties.

The National Weather Service is reporting strong winds, including gusts to 50 mph (80 kph) north of Sonoma.

A wildfire that broke out Friday in Stanislaus County grew to 600 acres (243 hectares) but Cal Fire says it’s 75 percent contained.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.