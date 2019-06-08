Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 8th, 2019 #2 / D-Day 75th Anniversary Remembered Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Saturday! 75th years ago this week the historic D-Day Invasion to stop Nazi Germany's take over of Europe was underway. Southern California remembers. There are several events honoring the thousands involved and more on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list, which is why there are two SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!" reports. This is report #2. NEVER FORGET!

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

D-Day 75th Anniversary Remembrance

11am

Commemorative Air Force / Southern California Wing

455 Aviation Drive

Camarillo

805 482 0064

http://www.cafsocal.com

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

D-Day 75th Anniversary Remembrance

10:00am

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

LyonAirMuseum.org

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

D-Day 75th Anniversary Remembrance

Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers Remembered

March Field Air Museum

22550 Van Buren Boulevard

Riverside

marchfield.org

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

LAIFS Fern and Plant Show @ 9am

Los Angeles County Arboretum

301 North Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Art on Palm

Loma Alta Park

579 West Palm Street

Altadena

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Culver City Garden Club Free Show & Plant Sale

Teen Center

4153 Overland Avenue

Culver City

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

World Oceans Day

http://www.worldocenasday.org

This is a GLOBAL celebration with hundreds of events around the world celebrating and protecting our oceans.

To find a location near you, please check the website!

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Festival of Masks Workshops

KAOS Network

4343 Leimert Boulevard

Los Angeles

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/festival-of-masks-workshops-tickets-59847057159

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

All British Car Show

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

http://www.automobiledrivingmuseum

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

BoldPas: A Day of Art & Play in Old Pasadena

Throughout Old Pasadena

626 356 9725

http://www.oldpasadena.org/boldpas

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

The 53-million-dollar, 29-thousand square foot venue is described as the “aquarium of the future”, providing state of the art technology and innovative educational experiences about the earth’s population and environment.

Dr. Jerry Schubel, President and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific, says Pacific Visions is not about bigger tanks for bigger animals. He says this new aquarium expansion is about the one animal that’s putting all the other animals on this planet at risk. It’s about us and our activities that are causing so much trouble.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Endangered Blue Whale Watching

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Location #1

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

Whale Watching

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises

LA Water Front Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

“Whales: Voices in the Sea”

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

They're here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Free!

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

New at the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

Follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum and other paleontologists at this -- ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.

During this expedition, Dr. Smith and his team made quite a few discoveries including finding a new species that will require more study and more research. You can see their new discovery and more at this new exhibition.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Free!

Roundhouse Aquarium

Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach

RoundhouseAquarium.org

Everything is new at the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier. The historic property has been completely renovated to teach us about the marine life that exists right here off the California coast. Admission to the aquarium is FREE! For more information, check the website: roundhouseaquarium.org

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Butterflies are taking flight at the museum! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help you see these creatures shimmer. With lots of flight space and a variety of resting spots, get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Women of Apollo: The Untold Stories

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

ColumbiaSpaceScience.org

There were thousands of women who worked on the Apollo Space program and thousands of women who worked for the NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration since it was established in 1958. This exhibit features that information as well as the important details of about the women who worked here in Downey at what was North American Aviation.

Learn more about retired Apollo aerospace worker Susan Ingle and see this special that opens today in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Mission is also being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Free!

Shaping LA: Portraits of Hope

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

PortraitsofHope.org

This is free to the public! “Shaping LA” is a massive mural installed on the exterior of South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It’s the work of the nonprofit organization Portraits of Hope. In addition to seeing the four football field long civic and public art project, we stop by the convention to learn more about the people who made this possible. For more information about Portraits of Hope, take a look at the website: portraitsofhope.org.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

spcaLA Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

Lawndale Health, Safety, and Pet Fair

Jane Addams Park

15114 Firmona Avenue

Lawndale

spcala.com

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is hosting a Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic at the Lawndale Health, Safety and Pet Fair on Saturday, June 8th from 10am to 2pm Jane Addams Park, 15114 Firmona Ave., Lawndale, CA.

Clinic Prices

Rabies: $7

Bordetella: $10

CIV: $20 (requires booster)

FVRCP: $15

DA2PPV: $15

FeLV: $15

Microchipping: $25 (does not include registration)

De-worming: $15-25

Flea Treatment: $15

Kitten package: $45 (for kittens 6-12 weeks old. Includes FVRCP, de-wormer, and microchip)

Puppy package: $55 (for puppies 6-12 weeks old. Includes DA2PPV, bordetella, de-wormer, and microchip)

Pets must be leashed or in a pet carrier. Cash and credit cards accepted. Bring medical records if available.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

2019 Summer Games

Special Olympics Southern California

California State University, Long Beach

http://www.sosc.org

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

SoCal Beep Baseball

First Annual Pasadena Beep Baseball Bash

4:30pm – 9pm

Brookside Park

360 North Arroyo Boulevard

Pasadena

https://www.socalbeepbaseball.org/beepbaseballbash/

SoCal Beep Baseball and the San Gabriel Valley Panthers are holding their 1st Annual Beep Baseball Bash; a fun, family-oriented fundraiser aimed at educating the public about the organization that brings America’s pastime to the blind and visually impaired.

The sport relies on beeping balls and buzzing bases to help players know when to swing or which base to run to. Attendees will be invited to try their hand at batting, base running and fielding while blindfolded. The Habit food truck will be in attendance, a silent auction will take place throughout the evening and to culminate our event, the public will be able to watch a game in action, or even participate in it with a VIP ticket.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Holy Hollywood History! : The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

The exhibit, which consists of four popular sections (Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Super Villains, and The Collectibles of Batman ‘66), pays tribute to the memory of Adam West and honors Burt Ward – known as the Dynamic Duo, and the iconic show which is still seen today in the U.S. and around the world weekly.

The BATMAN 66 exhibit features original costumes and props from the show, which have not been seen since it originally broadcast from 1966-68. Other highlights include original costumes and costumes recreated due to age and condition representing guest star villlians including The Riddler, The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze – to name a few; life size sculptures of the three famous women who brought Catwoman to life (Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether and the original, Julie Newmar) with costumes, as well as Yvonne Craig (Batgirl), and more, including Adam West’s face and mannequin from life-cast molds taken in 1966.

The extensive exhibit also features much sought after collectibles, including a the “gotta-have” children’s lunch box, action figures of every shape and size, batman and robin puppets, rare Batman Ice Cream boxes, drinking cups, board games, and many more extremely rare collectibles from 1966 too numerous to name and, in some cases, never before seen on public display.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

40-Foot Long Photograph By Artist Rick Graves

“Hana Highway General Store”

foaSouth Gallery

1006 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach

949 494 1145

http://www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

This 40-foot long photograph entitled “ Hana Highway General Store” is the creation of Laguna Beach artist Rick Graves. Learn about the science technology, engineering, and math it took to produce this and other Rick Graves unique photography at the Festival of the Arts South Gallery in Laguna Beach.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Backstreet Boys: The Experience

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

The Backstreet Boys have proven to be one of the most successful groups in music history during their nearly three decade career, making them one of pop's most influential performers.

To celebrate the group’s career, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Backstreet Boys: The Experience,presented by Blue Shield of California, a one-of-a-kind fan experience that runs until Sept. 2, 2019.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

TheBroad.org

This exhibition, featuring over 200 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more, explores the crucial work of African American artists from the late 20th century, and how social justice movements and stylistic evolutions in visual art were powerfully expressed in their work. Among the artists featured here, Charles White!

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Charles White: A Retrospective

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

The first major 21st-century museum retrospective on this famed mid-century artist, Charles White: A Retrospective traces White’s career and impact in the cities he called home: Chicago, his birthplace; New York, where he joined social causes and gained acclaim; and Los Angeles, where he developed his mature art and became a civil rights activist. The exhibition includes approximately 100 drawings and prints along with lesser-known oil paintings. A superb draftsman, White focused on images of both historical and contemporary African Americans, depicted in ideal portraits and everyday scenes. He extolled their dignity, humanity, and heroism in the face of the country’s long history of racial injustice and encouraged his viewers and fellow artists of color to project their own self-worth. White created non-violent images despite escalating racial tensions; only in the mid-1960s did he become frustrated with the slow progress and begin to infuse his work with allusions to the continuing violence, poverty, and disparity of educational, housing, employment, and voting opportunities.

Two concurrent and complementary exhibitions will be on view in Los Angeles. Life Model: Charles White and His Students will be on view at LACMA’s satellite gallery at Charles White Elementary School, formerly Otis Art Institute, where the artist taught for many years, and Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary will be presented at the California African American Museum, whose mission to showcase African American history, art, and culture was shared by White throughout his career.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Free!

Charles White: Plumb Line & the Contemporary

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

A prolific painter, printmaker, muralist, draftsman, and photographer whose career spanned more than half a century, Charles White’s artistic portrayals of black subjects, life, and history were extensive and far-reaching. Plumb Line features contemporary artists whose work in the realm of black individual and collective life resonates with White’s profound and continuing influence.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Closing Soon!

Auto-Didactic: The Juxtapoz School

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

There is only one month left to see this unique exhibition!

Prior to the introduction of Juxtapoz Magazine, artists working within a variety of genres outside of the mainstream tastes of the fine art world were often marginalized by reigning cultural institutions, if not completely ignored. Identifying as “lowbrow,” artists in this loosely-defined group used figural representation and fine technical skill during the reigning period of gestural and abstract art. Their work often addressed popular themes considered unacceptable in fine art circles, such as hotrods, comic books, psychedelic posters, surfing, skateboarding, and B-movie monsters. It was not until the seminal exhibit Kustom Kulture: Von Dutch, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, Robert Williams & Others, held at the Laguna Art Museum in 1993, that the relative interests of artists and collectors were presented as group, which provided a catalyst for the emergence of Juxtapoz, published through the collaborative efforts of Robert Williams, Suzanne Williams, Craig Stecyk and Greg Escalante.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES are new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is wild! The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.

This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

San Diego County Fair

Del Mar Fairgrounds

2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard

Del Mar

sdfair.com

There’s no place like the fair! San Diego’s largest annual event features car shows, animals, games, carnival rides, arts and crafts, exhibits, food and much more. Country star Justin Moore and comedian Jim Gaffigan perform this weekend. This year’s theme is inspired by The Wizard of Oz. F 4-11 p.m., Sa 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Su 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $20 GA; $14 seniors 62+ and children 6-12; free for children 5 and under. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. sdfair.com

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

The World of Da Vinci

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

THE WORLD OF DA VINCI is new at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This celebrates Italian Renaissance painter and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci, who is widely considered to be a genius. You see examples of that genius in the functional inventions on display.

Also here, the musical instruments Da Vinci invented. Among them this -- the world premiere of Da Vinci’s Great Continuous Organ. Yes! Museum officials were actually able to play it. You can see it among Da Vinci’s other incredible inventions at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Free!

Star Trek: Discovery

Fight for the Future

The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

See the costumes, props, and art Hollywood has invented for the science fiction franchise “Star Trek: Discovery-Fight for the Future.” The latest cinematic incarnation of Gene Roddenberry’s enduring “Star Trek” series is on display at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.

The two-floor exhibition shows the creative process behind the mammoth production.

-0-

Make it “an inventive, sci-fi” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-