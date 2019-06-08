Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 8th, 2019 / D-Day 75th Anniversary Remembered Camarillo

It's Saturday! 75th years ago this week the historic D-Day Invasion to stop Nazi Germany's take over of Europe was underway. Southern California remembers. There are several events honoring the thousands involved and more on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list. NEVER FORGET!
Saturday "Gayle on the Go!"
D-Day 75th Anniversary Remembrance
11am
Commemorative Air Force / Southern California Wing
455 Aviation Drive
Camarillo
805 482 0064
http://www.cafsocal.com
2)
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
D-Day 75th Anniversary Remembrance
10:00am
Lyon Air Museum
19300 Ike Jones Road
Santa Ana
714 210 4585
LyonAirMuseum.org
3)
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
D-Day 75th Anniversary Remembrance
Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers Remembered
March Field Air Museum
22550 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside
marchfield.org
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
LAIFS Fern and Plant Show @ 9am
Los Angeles County Arboretum
301 North Baldwin Avenue
Arcadia
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Art on Palm
Loma Alta Park
579 West Palm Street
Altadena
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Culver City Garden Club Free Show & Plant Sale
Teen Center
4153 Overland Avenue
Culver City
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
World Oceans Day
http://www.worldocenasday.org
This is a GLOBAL celebration with hundreds of events around the world celebrating and protecting our oceans.
To find a location near you, please check the website!
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Festival of Masks Workshops
KAOS Network
4343 Leimert Boulevard
Los Angeles
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/festival-of-masks-workshops-tickets-59847057159
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
All British Car Show
Automobile Driving Museum
610 Lairport Street
El Segundo
310 909 0950
http://www.automobiledrivingmuseum
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
BoldPas: A Day of Art & Play in Old Pasadena
Throughout Old Pasadena
626 356 9725
http://www.oldpasadena.org/boldpas
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Pacific Visions
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org
The 53-million-dollar, 29-thousand square foot venue is described as the “aquarium of the future”, providing state of the art technology and innovative educational experiences about the earth’s population and environment.
Dr. Jerry Schubel, President and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific, says Pacific Visions is not about bigger tanks for bigger animals. He says this new aquarium expansion is about the one animal that’s putting all the other animals on this planet at risk. It’s about us and our activities that are causing so much trouble.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Endangered Blue Whale Watching
Whale Watching
Harbor Breeze Cruises
Location #1
100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2
Long Beach
2seewhales.com
Whale Watching
Location #2
Harbor Breeze Cruises
LA Water Front Cruises
1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79
San Pedro
2seewhales.com
“Whales: Voices in the Sea”
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
aquariumofpacific.org
There here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Free!
Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop
Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
Annenbergphotospace.org
New at the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Antarctic Dinosaurs
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.nhm.org
Follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum and other paleontologists at this -- ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.
During this expedition, Dr. Smith and his team made quite a few discoveries including finding a new species that will require more study and more research. You can see their new discovery and more at this new exhibition.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Free!
Roundhouse Aquarium
Manhattan Beach Pier
Manhattan Beach
RoundhouseAquarium.org
Everything is new at the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier. The historic property has been completely renovated to teach us about the marine life that exists right here off the California coast. Admission to the aquarium is FREE! For more information, check the website: roundhouseaquarium.org
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Butterfly Pavilion
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
Butterflies are taking flight at the museum! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help you see these creatures shimmer. With lots of flight space and a variety of resting spots, get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Women of Apollo: The Untold Stories
Columbia Memorial Space Center
12400 Columbia Way
Downey
ColumbiaSpaceScience.org
There were thousands of women who worked on the Apollo Space program and thousands of women who worked for the NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration since it was established in 1958. This exhibit features that information as well as the important details of about the women who worked here in Downey at what was North American Aviation.
Learn more about retired Apollo aerospace worker Susan Ingle and see this special that opens today in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind
Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum
18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Yorba Linda
714 993 5075
http://www.nixonfoundation.org
The 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Mission is also being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Free!
Shaping LA: Portraits of Hope
South Hall
Los Angeles Convention Center
Downtown Los Angeles
PortraitsofHope.org
This is free to the public! “Shaping LA” is a massive mural installed on the exterior of South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It’s the work of the nonprofit organization Portraits of Hope. In addition to seeing the four football field long civic and public art project, we stop by the convention to learn more about the people who made this possible. For more information about Portraits of Hope, take a look at the website: portraitsofhope.org.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
spcaLA Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic
Lawndale Health, Safety, and Pet Fair
Jane Addams Park
15114 Firmona Avenue
Lawndale
spcala.com
Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is hosting a Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic at the Lawndale Health, Safety and Pet Fair on Saturday, June 8th from 10am to 2pm Jane Addams Park, 15114 Firmona Ave., Lawndale, CA.
Clinic Prices
Rabies: $7
Bordetella: $10
CIV: $20 (requires booster)
FVRCP: $15
DA2PPV: $15
FeLV: $15
Microchipping: $25 (does not include registration)
De-worming: $15-25
Flea Treatment: $15
Kitten package: $45 (for kittens 6-12 weeks old. Includes FVRCP, de-wormer, and microchip)
Puppy package: $55 (for puppies 6-12 weeks old. Includes DA2PPV, bordetella, de-wormer, and microchip)
Pets must be leashed or in a pet carrier. Cash and credit cards accepted. Bring medical records if available.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
2019 Summer Games
Special Olympics Southern California
California State University, Long Beach
http://www.sosc.org
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
SoCal Beep Baseball
First Annual Pasadena Beep Baseball Bash
4:30pm – 9pm
Brookside Park
360 North Arroyo Boulevard
Pasadena
SoCal Beep Baseball and the San Gabriel Valley Panthers are holding their 1st Annual Beep Baseball Bash; a fun, family-oriented fundraiser aimed at educating the public about the organization that brings America’s pastime to the blind and visually impaired.
The sport relies on beeping balls and buzzing bases to help players know when to swing or which base to run to. Attendees will be invited to try their hand at batting, base running and fielding while blindfolded. The Habit food truck will be in attendance, a silent auction will take place throughout the evening and to culminate our event, the public will be able to watch a game in action, or even participate in it with a VIP ticket.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Holy Hollywood History! : The Batman 66 Exhibit
Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building
1660 North Highland Avenue
Hollywood
thehollywoodmuseum.com
The exhibit, which consists of four popular sections (Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Super Villains, and The Collectibles of Batman ‘66), pays tribute to the memory of Adam West and honors Burt Ward – known as the Dynamic Duo, and the iconic show which is still seen today in the U.S. and around the world weekly.
The BATMAN 66 exhibit features original costumes and props from the show, which have not been seen since it originally broadcast from 1966-68. Other highlights include original costumes and costumes recreated due to age and condition representing guest star villlians including The Riddler, The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze – to name a few; life size sculptures of the three famous women who brought Catwoman to life (Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether and the original, Julie Newmar) with costumes, as well as Yvonne Craig (Batgirl), and more, including Adam West’s face and mannequin from life-cast molds taken in 1966.
The extensive exhibit also features much sought after collectibles, including a the “gotta-have” children’s lunch box, action figures of every shape and size, batman and robin puppets, rare Batman Ice Cream boxes, drinking cups, board games, and many more extremely rare collectibles from 1966 too numerous to name and, in some cases, never before seen on public display.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
40-Foot Long Photograph By Artist Rick Graves
“Hana Highway General Store”
foaSouth Gallery
1006 South Coast Highway
Laguna Beach
949 494 1145
http://www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org
This 40-foot long photograph entitled “ Hana Highway General Store” is the creation of Laguna Beach artist Rick Graves. Learn about the science technology, engineering, and math it took to produce this and other Rick Graves unique photography at the Festival of the Arts South Gallery in Laguna Beach.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Guo Pei: Beyond Couture
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 567 3600
http://www.bowers.org
Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Backstreet Boys: The Experience
The Grammy Museum
800 West Olympic Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.grammymuseum.org
The Backstreet Boys have proven to be one of the most successful groups in music history during their nearly three decade career, making them one of pop's most influential performers.
To celebrate the group’s career, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Backstreet Boys: The Experience,presented by Blue Shield of California, a one-of-a-kind fan experience that runs until Sept. 2, 2019.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power
The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
TheBroad.org
This exhibition, featuring over 200 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more, explores the crucial work of African American artists from the late 20th century, and how social justice movements and stylistic evolutions in visual art were powerfully expressed in their work. Among the artists featured here, Charles White!
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Charles White: A Retrospective
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
5905 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.lacma.org
The first major 21st-century museum retrospective on this famed mid-century artist, Charles White: A Retrospective traces White’s career and impact in the cities he called home: Chicago, his birthplace; New York, where he joined social causes and gained acclaim; and Los Angeles, where he developed his mature art and became a civil rights activist. The exhibition includes approximately 100 drawings and prints along with lesser-known oil paintings. A superb draftsman, White focused on images of both historical and contemporary African Americans, depicted in ideal portraits and everyday scenes. He extolled their dignity, humanity, and heroism in the face of the country’s long history of racial injustice and encouraged his viewers and fellow artists of color to project their own self-worth. White created non-violent images despite escalating racial tensions; only in the mid-1960s did he become frustrated with the slow progress and begin to infuse his work with allusions to the continuing violence, poverty, and disparity of educational, housing, employment, and voting opportunities.
Two concurrent and complementary exhibitions will be on view in Los Angeles. Life Model: Charles White and His Students will be on view at LACMA’s satellite gallery at Charles White Elementary School, formerly Otis Art Institute, where the artist taught for many years, and Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary will be presented at the California African American Museum, whose mission to showcase African American history, art, and culture was shared by White throughout his career.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Free!
Charles White: Plumb Line & the Contemporary
California African American Museum
600 State Drive
Los Angeles
caamuseum.org
A prolific painter, printmaker, muralist, draftsman, and photographer whose career spanned more than half a century, Charles White’s artistic portrayals of black subjects, life, and history were extensive and far-reaching. Plumb Line features contemporary artists whose work in the realm of black individual and collective life resonates with White’s profound and continuing influence.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles
310 440 4500
http://www.skirball.org
See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”
Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Closing Soon!
Auto-Didactic: The Juxtapoz School
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
There is only one month left to see this unique exhibition!
Prior to the introduction of Juxtapoz Magazine, artists working within a variety of genres outside of the mainstream tastes of the fine art world were often marginalized by reigning cultural institutions, if not completely ignored. Identifying as “lowbrow,” artists in this loosely-defined group used figural representation and fine technical skill during the reigning period of gestural and abstract art. Their work often addressed popular themes considered unacceptable in fine art circles, such as hotrods, comic books, psychedelic posters, surfing, skateboarding, and B-movie monsters. It was not until the seminal exhibit Kustom Kulture: Von Dutch, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, Robert Williams & Others, held at the Laguna Art Museum in 1993, that the relative interests of artists and collectors were presented as group, which provided a catalyst for the emergence of Juxtapoz, published through the collaborative efforts of Robert Williams, Suzanne Williams, Craig Stecyk and Greg Escalante.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES are new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is wild! The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.
This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
San Diego County Fair
Del Mar Fairgrounds
2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard
Del Mar
sdfair.com
There’s no place like the fair! San Diego’s largest annual event features car shows, animals, games, carnival rides, arts and crafts, exhibits, food and much more. Country star Justin Moore and comedian Jim Gaffigan perform this weekend. This year’s theme is inspired by The Wizard of Oz. F 4-11 p.m., Sa 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Su 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $20 GA; $14 seniors 62+ and children 6-12; free for children 5 and under. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. sdfair.com
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
The World of Da Vinci
Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
reaganfoundation.org
THE WORLD OF DA VINCI is new at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This celebrates Italian Renaissance painter and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci, who is widely considered to be a genius. You see examples of that genius in the functional inventions on display.
Also here, the musical instruments Da Vinci invented. Among them this -- the world premiere of Da Vinci’s Great Continuous Organ. Yes! Museum officials were actually able to play it. You can see it among Da Vinci’s other incredible inventions at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”
Free!
Star Trek: Discovery
Fight for the Future
The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles
465 North Beverly Drive
Beverly Hills
http://www.paleycenter.org
See the costumes, props, and art Hollywood has invented for the science fiction franchise “Star Trek: Discovery-Fight for the Future.” The latest cinematic incarnation of Gene Roddenberry’s enduring “Star Trek” series is on display at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.
The two-floor exhibition shows the creative process behind the mammoth production.
Make it “an inventive, sci-fi” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA News.
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community
