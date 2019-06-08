Pilot Dead After Small Plane Crashes at Hemet-Ryan Airport

Posted 1:09 PM, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:53PM, June 8, 2019
A small aircraft is seen upside-down at the Hemet-Ryan Airport on June 8, 2019. (Credit:KTLA)

The pilot of a small plane was killed after crashing at Hemet-Ryan Airport on Saturday morning, officials told The Press-Enterprise.

The home-built, twin-engine AirCam crashed soon after taking off from the airport at around 9:30 a.m., officials with the Hemet Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration told the paper. The pilot was taken to the hospital, where the county coroner was called, The Press-Enterprise reported.

The plane—painted red, gold and silver—appeared upside-down on the runway. Police responded to the scene.

