Tony Rodham, Hillary Clinton’s Brother, Dies

Posted 10:09 AM, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, June 8, 2019

Hillary Clinton’s brother Tony Rodham has died, the former Democratic presidential candidate announced Saturday on Twitter.

Tony Rodham rides a golf cart with Bill Clinton at Maple Run Golf Course in Thurmont, Maryland on Aug. 14, 1999. (Credit: STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images)

“We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today,” she tweeted. “When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much.”

Rodham was Clinton’s youngest brother, and was previously married to former Sen. Barbara Boxer’s daughter Nicole Boxer.

