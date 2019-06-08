× Vox Media Employees and Management Reach Deal for Union Contract

Vox Media employees and management have struck an agreement for a union contract.

“After 29 straight hours of final negotiations, and well over a year of organizing and collective action, we are thrilled to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Vox Media for our first-ever collective bargaining agreement with the Writers Guild of America, East,” the Vox Media Bargaining Committee said in a statement Friday evening.

The deal came after more than 300 Vox Media employees walked out on Thursday. Staffers and management had failed to come to an agreement for a union contract after more than a year of negotiations. The walkouts affected Vox Media’s group of popular websites — such as Vox, SBNation, The Verge, Eater, Recode, Curbed, and others.

The bargaining committee said the contract needs to be ratified “but we are proud of what we have won in this agreement and can’t wait to share the details.”

Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said in an email to staff that he was “thrilled” both sides were able to come to an agreement.

“I want to thank all the individuals who have helped us get here — especially those serving on the two bargaining committees,” Bankoff wrote. “You have dedicated significant time and made tremendous sacrifices. I am very grateful for your efforts to make Vox Media even stronger.”