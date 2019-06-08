Woman Arrested, Accused of Posing as Social Worker to Try Kidnapping Newborn in Santa Ana

A woman previously considered a person of interest in the attempted kidnapping of a newborn in Santa Ana has now been booked on suspicion of committing the crime, police said Saturday.

The woman was posing as a social worker when she tried kidnapping a baby boy from a home along Evergreen Street, according to police. She allegedly told the infant’s mother she needed to take him into custody.

The attempted abduction was reported about 11:30 a.m.

Police have said the 38-year-old suspected kidnapper’s name will not be released but did not explain why.

Santa Ana Police Department detectives are working with investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on “possibly related investigations,” police said. But no other details were given.

The baby had only been born May 31 and his mother was immediately suspicious when the suspect arrived at her door and identified herself as “Mayela Ortega,” according to authorities. She refused to hand over her son when the phony social worker was unable to give further identification.

“I told her if the sheriff comes and he has to arrest me, then he can arrest me. But I am not going to give you my child,” said the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous.

She also offered to go with the suspected kidnapper, who then said there wasn’t enough room in the car, according to Santa Ana Police Corporal Anthony Bertagna. He said the suspect then turned around and quickly walked away.

A video of the suspected kidnapper walking from the home and getting into a white SUV was taken by the mother’s sisters and given to police.

Authorities contacted local social services and learned there was no social worker matching the woman’s description and her story about needing to take the child, Bertagna said. He also said it is not protocol to have workers show up to homes with no information confirming their identities as government employees.

A woman later came to police and identified herself as the person in the video. She was also positively identified by the infant’s mother as the suspected kidnapper.

She told police it was a misunderstanding and was initially named only a person of interest on Friday. But police later said she had been booked on suspicion of attempting to kidnap the baby boy.

