× 2 Arrested Arrested in Connection With Deadly Anza Shooting

An Anza man and an Escondido man face murder charges after being arrested over the weekend in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Anza last week, authorities said.

Maxwell Hakole Kalah Reynolds, 28, of Anza and Brandon Noll Pollard , 27, of Escondido, are suspects in Wednesday night’s shooting, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials and county booking records. In addition to murder, Pollard is also accused of violating parole stemming from a prior conviction.

The victim, whose identity had not yet been released by coroner’s officials, turned up at a fire station along Highway 371 in Anza about 11:35 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Paramedics were unable to save the victim, who was soon pronounced dead.

“During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the shooting occurred at a property located in the area of Tripp Flats Road and Bautista Canyon (Road) in Anza,” according to the statement.

Investigators identified Reynolds as a suspect in the fatal shooting and arrested him Friday, authorities said. Pollard was identified and arrested on Saturday.

No information regarding a motive in the deadly shooting was available.

According to county booking records, bail for Pollard and Reynolds was set at $1 million each pending their initial court appearances, scheduled Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was urged to Central Homicide Investigator Barajas at 760-393-3522, or 951-955-2777.