2 Men Severely Burned in San Juan Capistrano House Fire

Two men suffered severe burns following a fire and a possible explosion at a home in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at a two-story home in the 27000 block of Horseshoe Bend, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Arriving firefighters encountered “heavy fire” coming from the second floor and quickly found two burn patients, fire officials said in written statement.

Firefighters called for reinforcements and rushed the two injured men to a hospital, officials said. An update on their conditions was not available.

Officials extinguished the flames and salvaged as much property from the home as they could, OCFA officials said.

The cause of the fire was not yet clear.

The Fire Authority said it was investigating unconfirmed reports that an explosion occurred at the home before firefighters arrived.

No further details were available.