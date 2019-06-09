Carjacking Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputies at End of Pursuit in Menifee
Riverside County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a carjacking suspect after a chase came to an end in Menifee early Sunday, officials said.
The deputy-involved shooting took place about 6:30 a.m. at Menifee Road and Garland Lane, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Mike Vasquez said.
Deputies were investigating a carjacking when they became involved in a pursuit with the suspect, initially described only as male, according to Vasquez.
The chase ended with gunfire, leaving the suspect dead, officials said.
Detectives from the Riverside Sheriff’s Department’s Central Homicide Division were spearheading the investigation.
No further details were released Sunday afternoon.
KTLA’s Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.