Carjacking Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputies at End of Pursuit in Menifee

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a carjacking suspect after a chase came to an end in Menifee early Sunday, officials said.

The deputy-involved shooting took place about 6:30 a.m. at Menifee Road and Garland Lane, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Deputies were investigating a carjacking when they became involved in a pursuit with the suspect, initially described only as male, according to Vasquez.

The chase ended with gunfire, leaving the suspect dead, officials said.

Detectives from the Riverside Sheriff’s Department’s Central Homicide Division were spearheading the investigation.

No further details were released Sunday afternoon.

KTLA’s Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.

Update #2- Streets will remain closed for sometime while Central Homicide and forensic technicians are processing the scene. No additional updates, press release to follow. https://t.co/nTdZftCsZB — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) June 9, 2019

#Menifee 6/9/19, Just after 6:30 AM, Deputy Involved Shooting (DIS) at Menifee Rd & Garland Ln. Updates & details regarding incident to follow. pic.twitter.com/DpOJ8I4o2N — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) June 9, 2019