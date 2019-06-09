DUI Arrest Made, Lanes Blocked After Big-Rig Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on SR-22 in Garden Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials have shut down all lanes of State Route 22 in Garden Grove after a suspected DUI crash killed a truck driver carrying U.S. mail early Sunday.

The collision happened around 4 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near Valley View and Golden West streets, according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a passenger vehicle somehow lost control, veered to the right and landed on the No. 3 lane facing the wrong way, CHP Officer Duane Graham told KTLA.

The motorist, later identified as a 26-year-old Irvine man, got out and was standing on the right shoulder of the freeway when a tractor trailer struck his car.

The semitruck then slammed into the center divider, overturned and caught fire, Graham said. The driver, who's believed to be a contractor transporting U.S. mail, died at the scene, according to CHP.

Officials and firefighters arrived to find the overturned truck fully engulfed in flames. They also saw a third vehicle heavily damaged in the HOV lane.

It took firefighters using four fire engines at least 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Thanh Nguyen with the Garden Grove Fire Department told KTLA.

Authorities arrested the 26-year-old motorist, who they suspect of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was the sole occupant of his vehicle, CHP said.

Officials blocked SR-22 in both directions as the investigation and cleanup of spilled fuel and scattered packages from the truck continued.

They did not have an estimate of when the freeway will reopen.

#SigAlert Semi-Truck collision on SR-22 near Springdale St. EB and WB directions at this location are closed for an unknown duration. #CaltransOC pic.twitter.com/JJZwLyQHN5 — Caltrans OC (@CaltransOC) June 9, 2019

The 22 Freeway east of Valley View St. in both directions will be closed for an unknown amount of time as CHP & US Postal Service investigate a fatal traffic collision. @CaltransOC @GardenGroveFire pic.twitter.com/KSBzvsKSOX — Thanh Nguyen (@PIOthanhn) June 9, 2019