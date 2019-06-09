× Guests Asked to Remain at Six Flags Magic Mountain as Brush Fire Burns Nearby

Guests were asked to remain at Six Flags Magic Mountain as roads were closed while firefighters battled a brush fire burning near the amusement park in the Santa Clarita area Sunday.

The park initially reported that Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor were being evacuated.

The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. in the area of The Old Road and Sky View Lane, less than a mile east of the amusement park, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

The fire had spread to at least 10 acres by 12:45 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire spokesperson Melanie Flores.

Video showed smoke billowing in the Santa Clarita area as cars drive past Old Road.

No structures are threatened by the fire, city officials said.

The Magic Mountain Parkway off-ramp from the southbound 5 Freeway was expected to stay closed for about 90 minutes, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to parking lot 3 on Magic Mountain Parkway for reports of several people with smoke inhalation-related medical issues, according to CHP incident logs.

“The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority,” the amusement park said in a tweet.

The temperature in the area was recorded at about 93 to 96 degrees Fahrenheit, with 10 to 15 mph northeast winds blowing gusts up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The brush fire is one of several reported in Southern California Sunday morning as forecasters warned of elevated fire conditions due to the hot, dry weather.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#AvoidtheArea brush fire burning at the Old Road near Magic Mountain. No structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/FN99pIm5kZ — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) June 9, 2019

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are currently being evacuated due to the Sky Incident brush fire. The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) June 9, 2019

LA County fire has asked all guests to remain at the park. The exit roads are temporarily closed. We will advise when they open. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) June 9, 2019