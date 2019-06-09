Forecasters Warn of Fire Conditions as High Temps, Winds and Low Humidities Hit SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A small brush fire burned on Interstate 15 in Fontana as forecasters warned of elevated fire conditions on Sunday.

The blaze scorched less than an acre along the northbound side of the I-15 between Duncan Canyon Road and Sierra Avenue, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. It ignited around 9:30 a.m. and was declared out less than 40 minutes later.

The wind-driven vegetation fire did not pose any threat to structures, and no injuries were reported, the Fire Department said. Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service assisted in the incident.

The fire burned as the National Weather Service urged Southern Californians to "be extra careful with ignition sources" on Sunday.

Gusty 25 to 40 mph offshore winds, temperatures in the 90s, and humidities between 7 and 17% could hit the region's mountains, valleys and deserts -- conditions that increase the possibility of fast-moving grass fires.

Similar conditions in Northern California's Yolo County fueled flames that ignited Saturday afternoon and exploded to 1,800 acres overnight, CalFire said.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. had shut off power in some parts of the area to prevent wildfires amid the hot, dry and windy weather.

Very warm temperatures on track today for the mountains, valleys, and deserts due to gusty offshore winds. Highs expected to climb well into the 90s across these areas. #LAheat #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/MILvgzjstG — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 9, 2019

#FONTANA(Final): Sierra IC declaring fire out. Units on-scene for approx 1 hour for mop up. Unified command with USFS & Cal Fire. Fire held to less than an acre along side of Freeway. Cause under investigation. No injuries reported. ^CP343 pic.twitter.com/x6cSmp36lE — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 9, 2019