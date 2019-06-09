Malibu’s Leo Carrillo State Park Reopens After Devastating Woolsey Fire

Campers and beachgoers flocked to the coast this weekend as Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu reopened following a massive cleanup from the Woolsey fire.

The park began taking campground reservations Wednesday after work crews spent seven months sweeping up and removing debris from the site, a popular destination for 50 years.

“By reopening this park, people can experience a sense of normalcy again,” said Jerry West, acting deputy district superintendent for the Angeles District of California State Parks. “They can return to camping traditions they’ve been carrying on for generations.”

In November, the Woolsey fire, the most destructive in Los Angeles and Ventura counties’ history, destroyed more than 1,500 structures from Oak Park to Malibu, burning almost 97,000 acres and killing three people.

