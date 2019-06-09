× Man Dies After Being Found With Gunshot Wound Outside Santa Ana Home

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Santa Ana early Sunday morning, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of South Austin Street and found a man lying in a home’s driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, authorities said.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. Authorities did not identify the man.

A caller had reported hearing three gunshots at around 3:45 a.m. in the quiet residential area, authorities said.

Police said a motive for the shooting is unknown, and no suspects have been identified.

Detectives are looking for witnesses who can provide more details on what happened.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.