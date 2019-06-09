Person Killed in Collision Between Pickup Truck, Freight Train in Hacienda Heights

Posted 4:50 PM, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, June 9, 2019
A train crossing at Turnbull Canyon Road and Salt Lake Avenue, on the border between Hacienda Heights and Industry, as pictured in a Google Street View image in March of 2019.

A person died Sunday after a collision between a pickup truck and a freight train on the border between Hacienda Heights and Industry, authorities said.

The deadly crash took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. at  railroad crossing near Turnbull Canyon Road and Salt Lake Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol officials and logs. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was initially described only as male, Los Angeles County coroner’s officials said.

CHP officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene, but it was ultimately determined the investigation would be handled by the Union Pacific Police Department, CHP officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

 

