Santa Anita Denies Request to Close Despite 28th Horse Death Since Dec. 26

The California Horse Racing Board asked Santa Anita to suspend racing for the remaining seven days of its meeting, a request that Santa Anita has denied.

The board is a regulatory agency and does not have the power to suspend a race meet or remove race dates without approval of the track. It does have the power to take such action if it goes through the process of a 10-day notification period.

The meet ends on June 23.

“It is our understanding that Santa Anita management, after consultation with certain other industry stakeholders, believes that for a variety of reasons, the future of California racing is best served by continuing to race,” the California Horse Racing Board said in a statement issued in response to questions from the Los Angeles Times.

