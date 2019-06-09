Thousands Fill the Streets for L.A. Pride Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As he waited to walk in his first Los Angeles Pride parade in West Hollywood on Sunday, Jay Gendron reflected on what it means to support LGBTQ rights that many feel are under attack by the White House.

Among other things, the Trump administration has banned transgender people from serving in the military and proposed rolling back similar Obama-era discrimination protections in healthcare.

“In a way it means resistance,” said Gendron, a professor at Southwestern Law School who lives in Manhattan Beach and identifies as a gay man.

Gendron recalled an unpleasant conversation he had with a family member after Trump was elected in 2016.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.