Woman Fatally Struck by 2 San Diego Police Cars

Posted 11:27 AM, June 9, 2019, by

A woman was fatally struck by two marked San Diego police cars after jaywalking across a street.

Officer Dino Delimitros said in a statement that there was no crosswalk where the woman was hit around 11 p.m. Saturday in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Paramedics transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman’s name has not been released.

Sgt. Michael Tansey told KNSD-TV the officers were responding to a 911 call about a burglary at the time of the accident.

No further details were released Sunday. Investigators in the traffic division were not available for comment.

