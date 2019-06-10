× More Than 16,000 People in L.A. Now Live in Cars, Vans and RVs, But Safe Parking Remains Elusive

Two years ago, Los Angeles began testing an alternative to homeless shelters called safe parking, giving people living in their cars a secure spot to sleep at night.

The first site was quickly deemed a success, so the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority agreed to fund nine more lots in the pilot program, with promises to expand.

Earlier this year, before the release of new data showing more than 16,500 people living in their vehicles, the authority put out a request to providers across the county to help them make good on that promise.

But the details of the request left some groups frustrated, saying the rules were too burdensome and the budget too tight.

