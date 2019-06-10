2 Men Sought in Possible Abduction of Girl in Riverside

Police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred Sunday night in the Airport neighborhood of Riverside.

The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Doolittle Avenue, the Riverside Police Department stated in a news release.

A witness told police that two men grabbed a girl, believed to be between 10 and 15 years old, and attempted to put her in the trunk of a car that was stopped in front of an apartment building.

The girl managed to get out of the trunk but was then apparently forced into the back seat of the car, which then drove off, the Police Department stated.

Surveillance video from the area showed the encounter, but the details were still under investigation, Officer Railsback said.

No one had contacted the Police Department to report a missing person fitting the girl’s description as of Monday morning, Railsback said.

Investigators said the girl in the video was last seen wearing a red or pink “tankini” style swimsuit.

The men were described as Hispanic, with short hair or shaved heads, wearing black T-shirts, dark shorts, white socks and white shoes.

One of the T-shirts appeared to have an image that depicted the “Mother Mary” praying on the back, according to police.

The vehicle was described as a newer model Nissan Altima or Maxima with chrome trim, black wheels and dark tinted windows. It had minor collision damage to the right rear and had a possible California license plate beginning with the characters 7UH.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 951-353-7213. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Police Department’s mobile “SUBMIT A TIP” app referencing report number 190016625.