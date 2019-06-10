24-Year-Old Father Charged in Beating Death of 4-Year-Old Son at Their South L.A. Home

A 24-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old son at their South Los Angeles home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Hirwin Calderon-Ordonez, of Los Angeles, is facing one felony count each of murder and assault on a child causing death, officials said in a news release.

Prosecutors allege Justin Sontay-Oxlaj was beaten to death by his father on June 6, at their home in the 1600 block of East 47th Street in Los Angeles, which is located in the Central-Alameda neighborhood south of downtown.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call regarding the child’s death at about 3:30 a.m. that morning. Police said the boy’s mother was not home when Calderon-Ordonez called 911.

When first responders arrived the boy was not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Calderon-Ordonez was scheduled to be arraigned Monday and his bail is scheduled at $2 million, officials said.

Calderon-Ordonez faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Juvenile Division and the Complex Child Abuse Section of the Family Violence Division.