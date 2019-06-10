× 61-Year-Old Woman Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Hemet After Driver Runs Stop Sign

A 61-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a suspected DUI crash after a driver blew past a stop sign at a Hemet intersection, police said.

A Ford pickup truck collided with a Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Lyon and Commonwealth avenues at about 6:40 p.m., the Hemet Police Department said.

The Nissan’s driver, Victoria Fleming, was seriously injured and was unconscious when paramedics arrived at the scene to treat her, police said.

Fleming was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver, 53-year-old Todd Schmidt, of San Jacinto, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said. Schmidt was driving east on Commonwealth Avenue when he “failed to stop at a stop sign,” entered the intersection, and crashed into Fleming’s Nissan, which was going north on Lyon Avenue, police said. “Investigators believe that the use of illegal drugs and prescription medication may have been a factor in this collision,” Hemet Police said. Authorities did not provide information on whether there was an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.