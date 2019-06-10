Body Discovered on Side of 60 Freeway in San Gabriel Valley, Prompting Investigation

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found along the 60 Freeway near the 605 interchange in the unincorporated community of Bassett on Monday morning, authorities said.

The discovery was made around 9 a.m. on the dirt shoulder of the eastbound 60, near the transition to the northbound 605, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A passerby called the California Highway Patrol after observing apparent human remains on the side of the freeway, a sheriff’s news release stated.

Because of the “partially concealed condition” of the body, investigators were not immediately able to determine a gender, race or age, according to the release.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will identify the individual and determine a cause of death.

No further details were released amid the death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

