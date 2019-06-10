× Brooklyn Street Where Notorious B.I.G Grew up Is Renamed for the Late Rapper

Just weeks after what would have been his 47th birthday, a street in Brooklyn, New York, was renamed on Monday for the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation previously announced that the stretch of St. James Place between Gates Avenue and Fulton Street will be renamed Christopher Wallace Way, according to KTLA sister station WPIX in New York City.

A large crowd gathered in the rain to witness the ceremony, video from the scene showed.

The block is where the rapper grew up and the initiative to change the name was approved by the Brooklyn Community Board 2 back in November.

“Honoring Biggie symbolizes more than just one man,” LeRoy McCarthy, who spearheaded the initiative, told Rolling Stone at the time. “It symbolizes a culture. It symbolizes a borough. It symbolizes a people, and hip-hop is worldwide.”

The Notorious B.I.G. — also known as Biggie Smalls and born Christopher Wallace — was 24 years old when he was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.