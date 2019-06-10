× Brush Fire Near Six Flags Magic Mountain Burns 100 Acres, Now 70% Contained

Firefighters have mostly contained a Santa Clarita-area brush fire that sent guests running for the exits at Six Flags Magic Mountain over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Crews managed overnight to enclose 70 percent of the Sky Fire, which erupted around noon near The Old Road and Sky View Lane, less than a mile east of the amusement park.

The blaze burned around 100 acres of brush, double the estimated size from the previous night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Flames did not threaten any structures, the agency said.

News of the fast-moving fire caused panic at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the park announced through Twitter that the premises were being evacuated. About 50 minutes later, Six Flags said that the exit roads have been temporarily closed and that guests have been asked to remain at the park.

Videos posted to Snapchat show heavy smoke blowing into Six Flags as several guests rush toward the exits. At least nine people were hospitalized for issues related to smoke inhalation, Capt. Tony Imbrenda with the county Fire Department said Sunday.

The amusement park planned to reopen Monday at 10:30 a.m.

The Sky Fire was just one of at least four brush fires that ignited amid hot, dry and windy weather in Southern California on Sunday. Similar conditions are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.