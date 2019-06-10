Claire’s Recalls YouTube Star JoJo Siwa’s Makeup Set After FDA Testing Finds Asbestos

Claire’s has pulled YouTuber JoJo Siwa’s makeup set from the chain’s stores after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found asbestos in the colorful kit which includes lipgloss, nail polish and eyeshadow.

The FDA issued the safety alert for the JoJo Siwa makeup set on June 6 and said consumers in possession of Claire’s JoJo Siwa makeup set with SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109 should stop using the product immediately.

“These results are part of our ongoing survey of cosmetic products for asbestos and our commitment to take regulatory and enforcement action as needed,” a statement from the FDA stated.

Claire’s has since voluntarily recalled the makeup kit, which is popular among 16-year-old Siwa’s fanbase and more than 9.7 million followers on YouTube.