Ex-Lennox School District Superintendent Found Dead Weeks After Stepping Down Amid Questions

Former Lennox School District Supt. Kent Taylor, 54, was found dead at a home in San Bernardino County two months after stepping down amid questions over his management of the school system, officials confirmed Monday.

His oversight of the South Bay school district had been under scrutiny on several fronts. He also recently resigned from the school board for the Colton school district in San Bernardino County, where he lived.

He was found dead Sunday, said Sgt. Jeff Allison, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. No cause of death was initially given.

The Lennox school system has about 7,000 students and is located east of Los Angeles International Airport.

