Live: Firefighters Called to Burning Building in North Hollywood

Firefighters Called to Blaze at Tokyo Delve’s Sushi Bar in North Hollywood

Posted 5:54 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29AM, June 10, 2019

Firefighters are battling a blaze at Tokyo Delve’s Sushi Bar in North Hollywood Monday morning.

Several fire trucks could be seen in front of the burning structure in the 5200 block of North Lankershim Boulevard as firefighters attacked the blaze from the ground and the roof.

The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

About 83 firefighters sent to battle the blaze had taken a defensive position, Stewart stated in the update.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

