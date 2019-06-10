‘First Heat of Summer’ Coming to SoCal With Threat of Brush Fires

Summer doesn’t technically arrive until June 21, but forecasters on Monday are already warning about temperatures hitting the triple digits in Southern California.

“[The] first heat of the summer means the conditions may be especially impactful,” the National Weather Service cautioned.

The agency advised the public to watch out for potential heat-related health issues. Babies, outdoor workers, the elderly and people who are homeless are especially vulnerable, the Weather Service noted.

Inland areas can expect highs up to 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit through Tuesday, while temperatures in coastal communities can reach 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another day of high temperatures reaching the mid 90s to lower 100s today across Valleys and Antelope Valley. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the interior areas of San Luis Obispo County from 10 AM to 9 PM this evening. Paso Robles expected to reach 104 today. #CAwx #Hydrate pic.twitter.com/7jdVeqdKGY — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 10, 2019

Forecaster said that heat, combined with very low humidities and Santa Ana winds gusting northeast-east with speeds of up 20 to 30 mph during the morning hours, means elevated fire danger–especially in the interior regions of Southern California.

Fontana, the Hollywood Hills, Castaic and Santa Clarita all saw brush fires on Sunday, when conditions were similarly hot, dry and windy.

“Remember your hot weather tip and take extra precautions during this time,” the Weather Service said.

First heat of the summer will last through Tuesday! Inland highs will be in the 90s to near 100, with very low humidities. Remember your hot weather tip and take extra precautions during this time. #LAheat #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PvI0Gm4BEZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 10, 2019

